Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:54 IST

Rishab Shetty, Pragathi Shetty Visit Hanuman Temple Ahead Of Attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi Shetty, who have been officially invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, recently paid a visit to a Hanuman Mandir.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty
Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty | Image:rishabshettyofficial/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragati Shetty are among the long list of celebrity names who have been extended a personal invite to go witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir. Prior to the husband-wife duo making their way to Ayodhya for the same, they paid a visit to a Hanuman temple. Rishab and Pragathi also shared a picture from their visit. 

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty pay a visit to Hanuman temple

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty took to their Instagram handles to make a joint post regarding a recent visit made to a Hanuman temple. This comes shortly before the duo mark their presence in Ayodhya in lieu of attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir. In the picture shared by the husband-wife duo, Rishab and Pragathi can be seen smiling at the camera as they stand against the Hanuman temple they paid a visit to. A translation of the caption to their post read, 'Before the celebration of Sri Rama's life establishment, Darshan of Hanuman…'

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning in this regard that Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty often share glimpses of their religious pursuits. Very recently, the duo shared a video of them celebrating the Kola festival by seeking blessings at their deity temple in Mangalore city. The video was also of prime relevance to the actor's Kantara film franchise, the first installment of which carries a storyline honouring Panjurli Devi. 

Advertisement

Rishab Shetty says he has been summoned to Ayodhya by Lord Ram

News of Rishab Shetty receiving an official invite for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was shared by the Kantara actor himself. Sharing a picture of him being handed the invite, the actor also added a heartfelt note expressing how honoured he feels over being offered the opportunity to witness the historic moment, set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. Part of the note expressed how he truly believes he has been summoned by Lord Ram himself. 

Advertisement

The caption to the post read, “We grew up following the ancient practice of chanting Rama’s name, embracing his love, and listening to stories of his remarkable life from our elders. Today, Sri Rama has summoned me to Ayodhya, where he once played and ruled as a king during his childhood. I’m grateful for this opportunity. Jai Shri Ram.”

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

18 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

20 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

29 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info8 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement