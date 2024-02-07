Advertisement

Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragati Shetty are among the long list of celebrity names who have been extended a personal invite to go witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir. Prior to the husband-wife duo making their way to Ayodhya for the same, they paid a visit to a Hanuman temple. Rishab and Pragathi also shared a picture from their visit.

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty pay a visit to Hanuman temple

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty took to their Instagram handles to make a joint post regarding a recent visit made to a Hanuman temple. This comes shortly before the duo mark their presence in Ayodhya in lieu of attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir. In the picture shared by the husband-wife duo, Rishab and Pragathi can be seen smiling at the camera as they stand against the Hanuman temple they paid a visit to. A translation of the caption to their post read, 'Before the celebration of Sri Rama's life establishment, Darshan of Hanuman…'

It is worth mentioning in this regard that Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty often share glimpses of their religious pursuits. Very recently, the duo shared a video of them celebrating the Kola festival by seeking blessings at their deity temple in Mangalore city. The video was also of prime relevance to the actor's Kantara film franchise, the first installment of which carries a storyline honouring Panjurli Devi.

Rishab Shetty says he has been summoned to Ayodhya by Lord Ram

News of Rishab Shetty receiving an official invite for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was shared by the Kantara actor himself. Sharing a picture of him being handed the invite, the actor also added a heartfelt note expressing how honoured he feels over being offered the opportunity to witness the historic moment, set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. Part of the note expressed how he truly believes he has been summoned by Lord Ram himself.

The caption to the post read, “We grew up following the ancient practice of chanting Rama’s name, embracing his love, and listening to stories of his remarkable life from our elders. Today, Sri Rama has summoned me to Ayodhya, where he once played and ruled as a king during his childhood. I’m grateful for this opportunity. Jai Shri Ram.”