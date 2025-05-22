Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend Release To Be Postponed? Makers Share Official Update Amid Speculation

Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated movies that is lined up for release this year. The prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit was officially announced in November 2023 and filming has been going on since then. Rumours have been rife that the movie will be pushed beyond its planned October 2 release this year. Now, makers have shared an official update about the filming of the Kantara prequel, quelling hearsay surrounding its reported delay.

"We’re right on track, and everything is progressing as planned. #KantaraChapter1 will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait. We kindly urge everyone to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified updates," a post shared on the official Kantara A Legend's X handle read.

Kantara, a 2022 Kannada blockbuster, explored the connection between humanity and nature through its folklore-based storytelling. The period action thriller, produced by Hombale Films, had amassed over ₹450 crore worldwide at the box office. It starred and was directed by Rishab Shetty, who is also taking forward the franchise with its prequel.

Risshab Shetty in Kantara A Legend teaser | Image: YouTube screengrab

The new film will dig into the reign of Kadamba Dynasty, the ancient royal family of Karnataka. "People often state that we are making part two when they get a sense that there’s good buzz around the film before its release. After the film was released, Vijay anna (Kiragandur, producer) and I sat together and decided that we should make a prequel and not a sequel,” Rishab had shared.