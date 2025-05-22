Spirit: Deepika Padukone's Exit Paves Way For A Swift Replacement, This Actress In The Running To Bag Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Cop Movie

Deepika Padukone has reportedly dropped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit with Prabhas in the lead role | Image: Republic

Spirit: The cop drama, which is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next after the blockbuster Animal, is facing major casting hurdles. Earlier, reports hinted that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were being considered for pivotal roles in the movie. However, that possibly didn't work out. According to the latest rumour, Deepika Padukone, who was attached to star in Spirit with her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas, has reportedly backed out of the project, citing several unfulfilled demands.

What conditions did Deepika make for signing Spirit?

It is said that apart from a hefty salary of around ₹30-₹40 crore for Spirit, Deepika asked for 6 hours a day of shoots. Her other requirements included a 28-member personal staff, and a private jet for travel to shooting locations. These demands are believed to have caused friction between her and the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is also co-producing the film along with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

While these are just speculations, some of the "demands" that Deepika allegedly put in front of the makers seem unbelievable. However, that could very well be the case given the actress has not only embraced motherhood and would rather focus on limited projects, but is also one of the most sought after stars in India. After Deepika's exit, reports are now afloat that her replacement is already being considered.

Who could replace Deepika in Spirit?

As per fresh reports, Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and Bagheera fame is one of the top contenders for the leading role in Spirit.