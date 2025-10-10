Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Records Its Lowest Single Day Biz As Second Weekend Commences

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: The Rishab Shetty starrer is currently amongst one of the top grossing Indian movies of the year. It has collected over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office and as its second weekend commenced on Friday (October 10), the folk action thriller crossed the ₹350 crore nett mark at the India box office. However, it also recorded its lowest single day biz on its second Friday and the collections fell below the ₹20 crore mark for the first time since the film's release on October 2.

Kantara prequel goes past ₹350 crore mark in India

Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected over ₹354 crore in all languages in India. The Hindi version for the film is leading, with ₹110 crore+ biz in nine days. This figure is closely followed by the Kannada version, which too has contributed well over ₹100 crore to the film's domestic box office figures.

Worldwide, Kantara Chapter 1 has crossed the ₹500 crore mark in its extended first week | Image: X

On October 10, Kantara: Chapter 1 minted a little over ₹17 crore in all languages. This is also the film's lowest single day biz since its theatrical debut on October 2. The numbers are expected to witness a boost on Saturday and Sunday, as the footfalls are expected to increase, owing to the weekend rush.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the 5th highest week 1 grosser in Hindi in 2025