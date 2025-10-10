Updated 10 October 2025 at 22:15 IST
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Records Its Lowest Single Day Biz As Second Weekend Commences
Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected over ₹354 crore in all languages in India. The Hindi version for the film is leading the domestic box office, with ₹110 crore+ biz in nine days.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: The Rishab Shetty starrer is currently amongst one of the top grossing Indian movies of the year. It has collected over ₹500 crore at the worldwide box office and as its second weekend commenced on Friday (October 10), the folk action thriller crossed the ₹350 crore nett mark at the India box office. However, it also recorded its lowest single day biz on its second Friday and the collections fell below the ₹20 crore mark for the first time since the film's release on October 2.
Kantara prequel goes past ₹350 crore mark in India
Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected over ₹354 crore in all languages in India. The Hindi version for the film is leading, with ₹110 crore+ biz in nine days. This figure is closely followed by the Kannada version, which too has contributed well over ₹100 crore to the film's domestic box office figures.
On October 10, Kantara: Chapter 1 minted a little over ₹17 crore in all languages. This is also the film's lowest single day biz since its theatrical debut on October 2. The numbers are expected to witness a boost on Saturday and Sunday, as the footfalls are expected to increase, owing to the weekend rush.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is the 5th highest week 1 grosser in Hindi in 2025
As far as this year's Hindi releases go, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes the fifth spot in the list of highest first week grossers. It collections only trail behind Chhaava, Saiyaara, War 2 and Housefull 5. The Kannada film has done better business in its first week than major Bollywood releases like Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Jolly LLB 3 and Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 22:15 IST