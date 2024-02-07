English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Rishab Shetty Receives Invite For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Rama Has Summouned Me To Ayodhya

“I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as my heart overflows with gratitude," wrote Rishab Shetty.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishab Shetty
Rishab Shetty | Image:Rishab Shetty/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Several celebs have been receiving invites to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and the recent actor to join the list is Rishab Shetty. The actor took to his Instagram handle to inform his followers that Lord Ram summoned him to Ayodhya. The Kantara actor also expressed his gratitude for being invited to the auspicious ceremony.

I am grateful for this opportunity: Rishab Shetty

Taking to Instagram, Rishab shared a photo of himself receiving the invitation, followed by a heartfelt post of being invited to Ayodhya, where Lord Rama played and ruled as a king during his childhood. His note read, "'Sri Rama Jaya Rama Jay Jay Rama...' We grew up following the ancient practice of chanting Rama's name, embracing his love, and listening to stories of his remarkable life from our elders. Today, Sri Rama has summoned me to Ayodhya, where he once played and ruled as a king during his childhood. I'm grateful for this opportunity. Jai Shri Ram!"

(A note shared by Rishab | Image: RishabShetty/Instagram)

He captioned the post as, "I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as my heart overflows with gratitude."

Advertisement

When is the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony?

The preparations for Ram Mandir's inauguration are in full swing in Ayodhya. The ceremony will be held on January 22 and will reportedly be attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Ram Charan, among others.

About Rishab Shetty's next project

The actor is currently busy shooting for Kantara: Chapter 1, which serves as the sequel to the blockbuster hit film Kantara. The film promises a divine journey as it narrates the history of Panjurli Daiva, and Guliga Daiva divinities. Revealing exciting details from the film a source said, "The film draws the inspiration from ancient times and tells the story about the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities and also throws light on their origin."

(A poster of Kantara | Image: RishabShetty/Instagram)

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated to hit the theatres this year.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

35 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

41 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

43 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement