Several celebs have been receiving invites to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and the recent actor to join the list is Rishab Shetty. The actor took to his Instagram handle to inform his followers that Lord Ram summoned him to Ayodhya. The Kantara actor also expressed his gratitude for being invited to the auspicious ceremony.

I am grateful for this opportunity: Rishab Shetty

Taking to Instagram, Rishab shared a photo of himself receiving the invitation, followed by a heartfelt post of being invited to Ayodhya, where Lord Rama played and ruled as a king during his childhood. His note read, "'Sri Rama Jaya Rama Jay Jay Rama...' We grew up following the ancient practice of chanting Rama's name, embracing his love, and listening to stories of his remarkable life from our elders. Today, Sri Rama has summoned me to Ayodhya, where he once played and ruled as a king during his childhood. I'm grateful for this opportunity. Jai Shri Ram!"

(A note shared by Rishab | Image: RishabShetty/Instagram)

He captioned the post as, "I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as my heart overflows with gratitude."

When is the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony?

The preparations for Ram Mandir's inauguration are in full swing in Ayodhya. The ceremony will be held on January 22 and will reportedly be attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Ram Charan, among others.

About Rishab Shetty's next project

The actor is currently busy shooting for Kantara: Chapter 1, which serves as the sequel to the blockbuster hit film Kantara. The film promises a divine journey as it narrates the history of Panjurli Daiva, and Guliga Daiva divinities. Revealing exciting details from the film a source said, "The film draws the inspiration from ancient times and tells the story about the origin of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva divinities and also throws light on their origin."

(A poster of Kantara | Image: RishabShetty/Instagram)

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated to hit the theatres this year.