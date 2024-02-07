Salaar Producers Unveil New Track RamaChandraya Mangalam To Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Advertisement

Hombale Films, known for producing blockbuster hit films KGF franchise, Kantara and Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, have treated the audience by creating a divine track RamaChandraya Mangalam to mark the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The auspicious ceremony is scheduled to take place Monday, January 22. Several celebs, such as Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut. Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, have already checked in the city to mark their presence.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Hombale Films/YouTube)

Listen to the majestic melody RamaChandraya Mangalam

The team of Hombale Films created a divine melody titled RamaChandraya Mangalam celebrating the spirit of unity and harmony. The special song has been created by the team members of Hombale Films for the big day when a historic chapter of Bharat unfolds as the whole nation unites in celebration of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Dressed in Indian attire, the team Hombale Films can be seen drenched in fervour with all the devotion.

The production house also shared the song on their official X handle and wrote a long note that reads, "A historic chapter of Bharat unfolds as the whole nation unites in celebration. The inauguration of the #RamMandir in #Ayodhya is a testament to our shared cultural heritage. Let's come together as one nation, celebrating the spirit of unity and harmony. Embracing the cultural richness of our past, let's rejoice in the shared legacy of Jambudweep, where Lord Ram resided."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Hombale Films/X)

Celebs at Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

As just a few hours are left for the inauguration of Ram Mandir, celebs such as have already started arriving in the city to attend tomorrow's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Amitabh Bachchan is expected to jet off to Ayodhya tomorrow, while Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal are yet to confirm.

