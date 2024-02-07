Advertisement

Kannada filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, known for his recent two-part release Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, has hinted at his next cinematic venture. He took to his social media handle to tease the tentaive title of his next project. Meanwhile, Hemanth M Rao's intense love story, split into two parts released in September and November. The film garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Hemanth M Rao teases his next project

Amid the anticipation for the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B on OTT platforms, Hemanth Rao took to social media handle X to announce the commencement of his next project, tentatively titled #5. The filmmaker's post featured intriguing imagery, including arrows, bows, and armor, leading to speculation about a potential venture into mythology or fantasy. He wrote, "Once upon a time.... :) #No5 #Writing."

Hemanth's announcement on social media sparked a flurry of responses from fans, many of whom offered suggestions for his next project. Some speculations arose from the background imagery, leading to guesses about a potential foray into mythology or fantasy. With Hemanth's commitment to exploring various genres, fans eagerly await details about his upcoming cinematic endeavour.

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, a unique two-part narrative, received a decent reception from audiences, with some praising the intense love story. The film's success transcended Kannada cinema, earning recognition from filmmakers like Karthik Subbaraj, who listed it among his favourites of the year.

Hemanth M Rao shares his vision about filmmaking

During the promotional phase of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Hemanth Rao revealed his vision of creating a finite number of films. He expressed his intention to explore diverse genres while limiting his filmography to 8-9 or a maximum of 10-15 films in his lifetime as a filmmaker. Despite having several story ideas, he has only presented three onscreen so far. While Hemanth Rao has hinted at revisiting the period detective thriller Tenali with Rakshit Shetty in the future, the details of his next project remain undisclosed.