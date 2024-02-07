English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Director Hemanth Rao Begins Work On His Next After Rakshit Shetty Starrer

Kannada filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, known for his recent two-part release Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, has dropped a hint about his next cinematic venture.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Hemanth M Rao
A file photo of Hemanth M Rao | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kannada filmmaker Hemanth M Rao, known for his recent two-part release Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, has hinted at his next cinematic venture. He took to his social media handle to tease the tentaive title of his next project. Meanwhile, Hemanth M Rao's intense love story, split into two parts released in September and November. The film garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

A file photo of Hemanth M Rao | Image: X

 

Hemanth M Rao teases his next project

Amid the anticipation for the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B on OTT platforms, Hemanth Rao took to social media handle X to announce the commencement of his next project, tentatively titled #5. The filmmaker's post featured intriguing imagery, including arrows, bows, and armor, leading to speculation about a potential venture into mythology or fantasy. He wrote, "Once upon a time.... :) #No5 #Writing."

Advertisement
Hemanth M Rao's post | Image: X

 

Hemanth's announcement on social media sparked a flurry of responses from fans, many of whom offered suggestions for his next project. Some speculations arose from the background imagery, leading to guesses about a potential foray into mythology or fantasy. With Hemanth's commitment to exploring various genres, fans eagerly await details about his upcoming cinematic endeavour.

Advertisement
Hemanth M Rao's post | Image: X

 

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, a unique two-part narrative, received a decent reception from audiences, with some praising the intense love story. The film's success transcended Kannada cinema, earning recognition from filmmakers like Karthik Subbaraj, who listed it among his favourites of the year.

Advertisement

Hemanth M Rao shares his vision about filmmaking

During the promotional phase of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Hemanth Rao revealed his vision of creating a finite number of films. He expressed his intention to explore diverse genres while limiting his filmography to 8-9 or a maximum of 10-15 films in his lifetime as a filmmaker. Despite having several story ideas, he has only presented three onscreen so far. While Hemanth Rao has hinted at revisiting the period detective thriller Tenali with Rakshit Shetty in the future, the details of his next project remain undisclosed. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

35 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

41 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

44 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement