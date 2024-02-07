Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:24 IST
Shiva Rajkumar Flies All The Way From Bengaluru To Congratulate Chiranjeevi, Lunch Photos Go Viral
Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar recently visited Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad. The stars' lunch photo is now viral.
Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently honoured with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian Art. The actor has been receiving congratulatory messages from across India. However, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar's gesture is winning the internet. The actor flew all the way from Bengaluru to Chiranjeevi's residence in Hyderabad and congratulated the actor for his achievement. Later, the stars also had lunch together at Chiranjeevi's house. The actor took to X to share photos from their meet, which is now going viral on social media.
Shiva Rajkumar Wins Internet With His Grand Gesture For Chiranjeevi
After the eventful meeting on Sunday, actor Chiranjeevi took to his official X handle to share a couple of photos. Sharing the photos, the actor captioned his post, “Very touched that my dear @NimmaShivanna came all the way from Bangalore to congratulate me.”
He added, “Spent some wonderful time over lunch and fondly recalled our association and so many cherished memories with the Legendary Rajkumar Garu and his entire family. Delighted.”
Upasana Konidela Hosts Grand Party For Father-In-Law Chiranjeevi
To celebrate Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan honour, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela threw a grand party at their residence in Hyderabad on Saturday night. The gathering included many whos's who of the Telugu film industry including actor Nagarjuna, his wife, Pushpa director Sukumar, and Game Changer director S Shankar. Photos and videos from the party are going viral on social media. Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with his wife also attended the party.
