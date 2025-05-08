Kantara Makers Clarify Junior Artist's Death Did Not Take Place On Film Set After AICWA Demands FIR Against Rishab Shetty

On May 7, it was reported that a junior artist, M.F. Kapil, breathed his last while shooting for the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara in Kerala. A day later, the production house of the film Hombale Films took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share an official statement clarifying that the tragedy did not occur on the set of the film. This comes after the All Indian Cine Workers Association released a strong statement demanding a strict investigation into the death of M.F. Kapil.

Regional media had earlier reported that Kapil went for a swim in the Kollur Souparnika River after the lunch break on the Kantara 2 set. He was allegedly swept away by the high river current, leading to his death. However, in their official statement, Hombale Films has shared that the shooting for Kantara was not scheduled on the day of the unfortunate incident.

Condoling the death of the junior artist, the production house said, “We are saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during the incredibly difficult time”

The statement further read, “In the light of the recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day and the unfortunate event took place during his personal engagement, outside the scope of any film-related activity.”

The statement concluded, “We sincerely request everyone to refrain from drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew.”



Also Read: DYK Not Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra Was The First Choice For Piku

Earlier in the day, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to their X account to demand an FIR be filed against Hombale Films and lead actor Rishab Shetty alleging that the producers often ‘downplay the severity of such incidents and providing misleading information’.

The statement read, “AICWA is gravely concerned that incidents of fatalities on film sets, such as the deaths of technicians during the shooting of Tamil films Indian 2 and Sardar 2, and the recent accident involving 20 junior artists travelling by bus last November, are consistently misrepresented. Producers and production houses often downplay the severity of such incidents, providing misleading information. In this latest tragedy, the claim of drowning needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine if it is the true cause of death or if there are other factors involved.”

A part of AICWA's appeal read, “AICWA urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, to initiate a high-level, impartial investigation into the death of MF Kapil, ensuring justice for his family. Furthermore, AICWA demands that an FIR be filed against producer Rishab Shetty and the production house.”



Also Read: Govt Asks OTT Platforms To Remove Pakistani Films, Web Series And Songs