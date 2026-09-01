Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash-Kiara Advani Actioner Sees A Major Dip On Monday, Earns Only ₹7.45 Crore
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore on the sixth day of release, taking the total to ₹39.25 crore. This brings the worldwide total to ₹304.05 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash and Kiara Advani starrer is struggling at the box office in India and overseas. The film was dubbed a highly anticipated movie of 2026 and even had a blockbuster opening, but it didn't convert into successful business. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups earned mixed reviews, which negatively impacted the business. The film couldn't even pass the Monday test and saw a 67.6 per cent drop in collections.
Toxic box office collection day 6
According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹7.45 crore across 13,400 shows on the first Monday. This brings the net total to ₹221.55 crore and gross total to ₹264.80 crore.
Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore on the sixth day of release, taking the total to ₹39.25 crore. This brings the worldwide total to ₹304.05 crore.
Toxic registered 17.52 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Monday, with the maximum reported in Jaipur (27 per cent).
Advertisement
The film is shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. However, more than Kannada, the film is performing well in Hindi versions. On Monday, the Hindi version earned ₹4.40 crore and the Kannada version earned ₹2 crore.
Seeing the pace of the collection, it is unlikely that the film will near the ₹300 crore mark in India in the opening week.
Advertisement
All about Toxic
Toxic focuses on the relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket. It follows a larger-than-life gangster story and explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption. Apart from Yash and Kiara, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie is bankrolled by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.