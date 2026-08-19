Raaka: Will Smith To Join Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's Sci-fi Thriller As An Antagonist? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are busy shooting for their upcoming magnum opus Raaka. As the film is gearing up for the next schedule, the report suggests that they are bringing Hollywood star Will Smith on board for an important role. The makers approached the actor last year, and after a year-long discussion, he has accepted the offer.

Will Smith to star in Raaka?

According to Mid-day, Will Smith will play the primary antagonist in the film, and the filming for his portion will be shot overseas in September. A source close to the production shared that the makers are yet to finalise the location. "Will Smith’s dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised, and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” a source was quoted as saying.

However, we will have to wait for the makers to officially confirm the news.

Raaka turns into a franchise

Earlier, a report suggested that the team is planning to make Raaka into a two-part film series. The reports further claimed that both parts will be filmed together before the end of this year. This is what director Aditya Dhar also accomplished with his Dhurandhar franchise. The makers are investing ₹1000 crore to make the film. After the mega commercial success of Pushpa 1 and 2, Raaka is expected to be another franchise film for the Tollywood star.

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Helmed by Atlee, the film will star Allu Arjun as a were-beast, a human who can transform into an animal or anthropomorphic beast.

The film is being bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran (Sun Pictures) with Sai Abhyankar handling the music composition. The magnum opus will hit the theatres in 2027. Apart from Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Urdu.