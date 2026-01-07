Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Circumstances That Led To His Exit From Yash Starrer, Says 'They Can’t Sue Me'

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is gearing up for its grand release on Eid in March. While the upcoming actioner is pitted against Ranveer Singh starred Dhurandhar sequel at the box office on March 19, there are still sky high expectations from the Yash starrer. The teaser of the movie will be out on January 8 and full-fledged promotions are expected to begin thereafter.

The team has assembled a pan-India cast for the movie, including star actresses like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Their respective character posters show them in fierce avatars and now all eyes are on how their roles shape up in the movie. Meanwhile, in an interview, actor Gulshan Devaiah revealed why despite being signed on to feature in Toxic, he backed down and left the project midway.

Toxic will release on March 19

Gulshan candidly revealed that the makers didn't pay him and behaved badly with his manager which he why he quit the project. He said that scheduling issues also came in the way of him doing the movie. It is interesting to note that Rukmini and Gulshan both play pivotal roles in the blockbuster Kannada hit Kantara: Chapter 1, released last year.

While the team of Toxic got Rukmini onboard the project without any hassle, Gulshan's experience with them was not similar. Meanwhile, Toxic is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages.

Apart from Yash, Toxic features Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi | Image: X