Nani Starrer The Paradise Faces Postponement After Jana Nayagan Delay

After the blockbuster Dasara, Nani and director Srikanth Odela are currently working on the upcoming action film The Paradise. The shoot of the film began in April last year. The Paradise poster and teaser release have raised expectations from the upcoming project and fans can't wait to witness Nani in a gory avatar after HIT: The Third Case.

However, as the movie's planned release date of March 26 is inching closer, rumours are rife that The Paradise might face a delay. As per multiple reports, almost 50% of the movie's shoot is still pending and this will lead to a delay in the release.

The Paradise is eyeing March 26 release but may be postponed | Image: X

While the makers are pushing hard to complete the remaining portions on time, it is said that the task is extremely challenging given the film's massive scale. Moreover, The Paradise is said to be heavy on post-production and VFX work. Even if the shoot is wrapped up on time, the edit is expected to take time.

Advertisement

The Paradise postponement report comes amid a delay in Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan. The highly anticipated Tamil action drama was set for January 9 roll out internationally. Its advance booking had also commenced overseas and in parts of India. However, CBFC has delayed censor certificate to the movie and the matter is currently being heard in the Madras High Court.

Advertisement

With no clearance from the censor board in sight, the makers approached the Madras High Court seeking an urgent hearing to resolve the issue. After hearing arguments, the High Court reserved its order and stated that the verdict will be pronounced in the morning on January 9, the planned release date of the film. The makers confirmed in a note that Jana Nayagan has been indeed delayed and will release on a new, yet unannounced date.

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan will not release on January 9 | Image: X