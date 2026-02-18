Toxic Plot Leak: Yash To Play Menacing Gangster In Period Drama Set In Goa

Yash starrer Toxic will hit the big screens on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar 2. The Kannada movie is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Headlined by the KGF star, the movie also features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria. Amid the massive anticipation for the film, the plot of Toxic was leaked online.

What is Toxic's story?

On February 18, the UAE distributor of Toxic, Phars Film, listed the movie on their website. Alongside the movie's listing, cast and release date, the listing also noted the plot of the Yash starrer. According to the website, the movie is set in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s.



Also Read: Toxic Courts Religious Controversy As Release Date Nears, Yash Starrer Accused Of 'Hurting Sentiments' Of Christian Community

A screengrab of the film's synopsys on the website

As per the movie's synopsis on the website, the plot of the movie is, “Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal." The plot further reads, “Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him." However, it remains unknown if the plot of the movie is real or not.



Also Read: Toxic Trailer FIRST Review Out: Can Yash Starrer Compete With Dhurandhar 2 Hype?

Toxic courts controversy over teaser

Most of the details about Toxic have been kept under wraps. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, only the teaser of the Kannada movie has been released yet. However, the brief clip came under fire for its bold and overtly sexual visuals. As per reports, the National Christian Federation has lodged a formal complaint against the upcoming Kannada film, alleging that certain scenes in the Yash starrer are "offensive" to Christians and "disrespectful to their religious beliefs". The trailer of Toxic is still awaited and is expected to be released later this month.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Box Office Clash: Yash 'Irked' With Makers Of Ranveer Singh's Film, Says Bollywood 'Doesn't Have Communication Culture' - Report