Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Toxic Star Yash Enjoys Kite Flying At Home With Radhika Pandit, Kids On Sankranthi

On the occasion of Sankranthi, Yash, who will next feature in Toxic, was seen enjoying kite flying with his wife Radhika and kids Ayra and Yatharv.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash with his family | Image:RadhikaPrandit/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On the occasion of Sankranthi, Radhika Pandit, wife of KGF star Yash, has offered a glimpse inside their harvest festival celebration. She shared a series of photos and penned a note wishing her followers well. Yash has been busy shooting for his next film Toxic.

Inside Yash and Radhika Pandit's Sankranthi celebration

Taking to Instagram, Radhika shared a photo in which Yash can be seen busy flying the kite on his terrace and Radhika and kids, Ayra and Yatharv, look on. It was followed by photos of Radhika and the kids enjoying the kite-flying session. Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt note that reads, "May all your dreams, aspirations and love for your dear ones soar like a kite..."

(A photo from Yash's Sankranthi album | Image: RadhikaPandit/Instagram)

She concluded her note by writing, "Wishing you all and your families a very happy Makara Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogi, Bihu and Uttarayan."

(A photo from Yash's Sankranthi album | Image: RadhikaPandit/Instagram)

Radhika also shared a photo from the puja ceremony and captioned it as "Makara Sankranti Special". In the image, we can see several delicious delicacies laid around a lamp.

All about Yash's busy schedule

The KGF star is busy working on his next project Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, helmed by Geetu Mohandas. Last month, the actor shared a video announcing the title, increasing the anticipation for the film. As per Pinkvilla, Yash will be shown in "grey shades" and will have some high-octane action sequences. “The names of all the three leading ladies have been kept under wraps, but the team has already locked the entire cast of this ambitious action thriller with Yash in grey shades,” revealed a source close to the portal.

Co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

