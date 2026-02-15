Dragon: Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Film Sells OTT Rights For Record Breaking Price

Jr NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel have teamed up for the much awaited #NTRNeel, tentatively titled Dragon. Though the movie was announced in May 2022, continued delays have cast a doubt over its release date. As per reports, the team has camped in Jordan to can some high octane action sequences. In this schedule, Tovino Thomas is also said to have joined the cast and crew for filming of his portions.

While there have been rumours hinting that Dragon might have been scrapped, recent activity from the team has affirmed that the much awaited project is on track. Reports are also being floated about the movie locking its OTT deal. Since the production is not even halfway complete, an OTT deal coming its way is an indicator of the immense hype Dragon has generated among fans and the film industry stakeholders.

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel have teamed up for Dragon | Image: X

As per 123Telugu, Netflix has managed to secure the post-theatrical streaming rights of Dragon. The rights have been reportedly sold for a whopping ₹125 crore, making it one of the biggest streaming deals in Tollywood history. However, the OTT deal is said to be tied up with the Dragon’s theatrical performance. This means that while the streamer may have agreed to pay the quoted sum by the makers, a condition is presented before the film's team. The movie is expected to hit a certain, pre-approved box office figure for the OTT deal to come through. The OTT platform even pays more than the agreed amount if the box office performance exceeds expectations and the film overperforms.

Prashanth Neel directs #NTRNeel in a BTS still | Image: X

In Dragon's case, the ₹125 crore OTT deal is expected to be honoured if Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's movie makes at least ₹500 crore at the box office or there will be a slight deduction in the final payment.