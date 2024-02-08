English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Upadhyaksha Trailer Out: Chikkanna Starrer Is A Perfect Blend Of Romance And Fun

Directed by Anil Kumar, Upadhyaksha presents Chikkanna as Narayana Gowda, navigating a comedic battle for the village chieftain’s post.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Upadhyaksha
Upadhyaksha trailer | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chikkanna, a popular comedian-actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Kannada film Upadhyaksha. The film is slated for a release on January 26. On Saturday, the makers of the movie unveiled its trailer. Directed by Anil Kumar, the movie presents Chikkanna as Adhyaksha’s upadhyaksha Narayana Gowda, navigating a comedic battle for the village chieftain’s post and an unexpected romantic entanglement.

Upadhyaksha trailer out

In the trailer of Upadhyaksha, Chikkanna's character finds himself in a quirky clash with P Ravi Shankar's Shivarudre Gowda, vying for the position of the village chieftain. Adding to the chaos, a romantic relationship develops between Chikkanna's character and Shivarudre Gowda's daughter, Anjali, leading to an uproarious series of events. As tensions rise and emotions flare, the film promises a delightful mix of humour, rivalry, and unexpected alliances.

What do we know about Upadhyaksha?

Alongside Chikkanna, Upadhyaksha features an ensemble cast, including Kari Subbu, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar, and the debutante Malaika Vasupal, known for her role in Hitler Kalyana, as Anjali. The film, penned by Chandra Mohan, boasts the musical brilliance of Arjun Janya.

Advertisement

Upadhyaksha marks Chikkanna's debut as a leading man, a role he has been offered for over a decade but hadn't taken up until now. The actor earlier revealed that he found confidence in portraying a character familiar to audiences, coupled with a storyline that offers entertainment and humour. He also shared KGF actor's Yash advice to stick to comedy and supporting roles. Adding further, the actor said that he chose to disregard his advice. 

Scheduled for release on Republic Day, Upadhyaksha faces competition at the Karnataka box office, including Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and various Kannada films such as Bachelor Party, Hadinelentu, Case of Kondana, and Koli Esru. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement