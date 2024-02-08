Advertisement

Chikkanna, a popular comedian-actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Kannada film Upadhyaksha. The film is slated for a release on January 26. On Saturday, the makers of the movie unveiled its trailer. Directed by Anil Kumar, the movie presents Chikkanna as Adhyaksha’s upadhyaksha Narayana Gowda, navigating a comedic battle for the village chieftain’s post and an unexpected romantic entanglement.

Upadhyaksha trailer out

In the trailer of Upadhyaksha, Chikkanna's character finds himself in a quirky clash with P Ravi Shankar's Shivarudre Gowda, vying for the position of the village chieftain. Adding to the chaos, a romantic relationship develops between Chikkanna's character and Shivarudre Gowda's daughter, Anjali, leading to an uproarious series of events. As tensions rise and emotions flare, the film promises a delightful mix of humour, rivalry, and unexpected alliances.

What do we know about Upadhyaksha?

Alongside Chikkanna, Upadhyaksha features an ensemble cast, including Kari Subbu, Sadhu Kokila, Veena Sundar, and the debutante Malaika Vasupal, known for her role in Hitler Kalyana, as Anjali. The film, penned by Chandra Mohan, boasts the musical brilliance of Arjun Janya.

Advertisement

Upadhyaksha marks Chikkanna's debut as a leading man, a role he has been offered for over a decade but hadn't taken up until now. The actor earlier revealed that he found confidence in portraying a character familiar to audiences, coupled with a storyline that offers entertainment and humour. He also shared KGF actor's Yash advice to stick to comedy and supporting roles. Adding further, the actor said that he chose to disregard his advice.

Scheduled for release on Republic Day, Upadhyaksha faces competition at the Karnataka box office, including Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and various Kannada films such as Bachelor Party, Hadinelentu, Case of Kondana, and Koli Esru.

