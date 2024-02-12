Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
Upendra Shares Update About UI The Movie - It Has A Valentine's Day Connection
Upendra, on Monday, shared an interesting update about his upcoming Kannada language film UI The Movie.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Upendra | Image:Upendra/X
Advertisement
Upendra, who is gearing up for the release of his film UI The Movie. While the buzz around the film is quite a lot, the actor on Monday took to his social media handle to share an update about the film.
Upendra revealed that the film's first single fill drop on Valentine's Day at 10 AM.
Advertisement
Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.