Won't Do Scenes Uncomfortable To Watch With Family: Yash Called A 'Hypocrite' As Old Comment Resurfaces After Toxic Teaser Drop

KGF star Yash and director Geetu Mohandas have unveiled the teaser of Toxic. The anticipation regarding the upcoming film has only soared after the first footage from the film was revealed. Now, all eyes are on the film's trailer and the promotions as the movie is pitted against Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar sequel at the box office this Eid.

While the teaser of Toxic has gone viral with over 200 million + views on YouTube, its sexually charged nature has raised eyebrows. In the clip, the scene unfolds at a cemetery and Yash's character Raya is seen getting intimate with a foreign actress, later revealed to be Beatriz Taufenbach, in a car plugged to a bomb. As the vehicle bounces due to the Yash and Natalie's movements, the bomb detonates. While slick and never-seen-before, Toxic teaser also left many miffed with its boldness and how Geetu Mohandas, a female director, presented one of her actresses in a sexually charged moment.

An old video of Yash in this context has gone viral in which he claimed that he would never do movies that are uncomfortable to watch with one's family. While some netizens called Yash a "hypocrite" for saying one thing and doing the exact opposite of it, others defended the KGF star by saying that he made comments about his movie preferences when he had just started out and now, when he is in the league of stars, he is required to shed inhibitions for the sake of some projects.

A similar claim of Geetu has also surfaced in which she once said that she would want to make "family films". "As a filmmaker, it is an added responsibility that people are comfortable when they watch the film with their family or their spouse," Toxic director said in an old interview, seemingly talking about her inclination towards being part of projects that cater to family audiences and not isolated groups.

