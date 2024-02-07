Advertisement

Numerous Indian actors started their careers early and have since established themselves in the business. Stars like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan began their careers as child performers and have since become household names. But one actor, who arrived in Banglore at the age of sixteen with just Rs 300, now has gone on to become a superstar.

Yash earned Rs 50 as the first pay

Before making his debut and sweeping the film industry with his performance, Yash worked for 50 rupees as a backstage worker and as an assistant director at the age of 16. Yash was born in a Karnataka village; his mother gave him the name Yashwanth, but his father gave him the name Naveen.

He later took on the stage name Yash when he started his career. His father drove for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation as well as the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. As a child, Yash never wanted to go to school as he wanted to be an actor. He did, however, finish school at his parents' request.

At sixteen, his parents permitted him to work as an assistant director in Banglore in 2003, but they also warned him that if he went back home, he wouldn't be allowed to return. Nevertheless, after just two days of filming, the project he was working on was canceled. He continued to live and work in Banglore, earning his first salary of Rs 50 as a backstage worker.

Yash is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for Ramayana

He began appearing on television in 2004 with the teleserial Uttarayana. He later appeared in some TV shows, including Male Billu, Nanda Gokula, and Preeti Illada Mele. He received seven film offers during this time, but his repeated rejections and insistence on seeing the script for every movie made available to him was seen as “arrogance from a newcomer.”

Yash finally made his cinematic debut in Jambada Hudugi, directed by Priya Hassan, in a supporting role. Rocky was his first lead role in a movie, however, it did not do well at the box office. The release of the romantic comedy Modalasala gave Yash his first taste of success at the box office in the lead role.

With the release of KGF: Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, he rose to fame across India. During its theatrical run, it became the highest-grossing Kannada film. Reports state that Yash has now charged Rs 150 crore for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor.