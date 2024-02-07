Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the Kannada devotional song dedicated to Shri Ram uploaded on YouTube, which is sung by singer Sivasri Skandaprasad. The track has gone viral days before the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. PM Modi, sharing the video on his social media platform X, said, “This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage.”

The 3.59-minute song has received 450,000 views. Speaking to Republic, Skandaprasad revealed her reaction to PM Modi sharing her track on social media and the song echoing the sentiments on millions of Indians.

This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajanhttps://t.co/9wYmjhC4p5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2024

“It's absolutely delightful. In have been inundated with messages since morning. It was a pleasant surprise when I woke up in the morning and checked X to see that our PM had shared the song I had psted almost a year ago its not something that you witness everyday. It is delightful for me to get this wonderful recognition from the PM,” Skandaprasad told Republic.

How Skandaprasad rendered Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar's classic in her own voice

Sivasri Skandaprasad shared that she rendered her idol Dr Rajkumar's classic on the occasion of Ram Navami and it is also appropriate for the occasion of Ram Mandir consecration. “This is a personal favourite of mine from the repertoire of my Carnatic music. Dr Rajkumar is my personal favourite. It is his song. I loved the sahitya and how it fell in place for Rama. I picked the song randomly for Ram Navami and I wanted to render something in Kannada. It is very appropriate in the days leading to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya,” she said.

On politics over Ram Mandir inauguration

Responding to the ongoing political blame game over the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Sivasri Skandaprasad said, “I feel that the North-South divide is a forced divide, an artificial one. There is no divide in the two parts of India. We have grown up writing Lord Rama's name 108 time a day. He is an integral part of our childhood. With respect to today's political divide that has been created, I think it is all false.”

File photo of Sivasri Skandaprasad | Image: Sivasri Skandaprasad/Instagram

She further shared that there is immense enthusiam in her hometown for the Ram Mandir inauguration and she is waiting eagerly for the day to come. “People in Tamil Nadu are devout. I see devotion in people who come to attend my concert. January 22 is a historic moment that is awaited by millions of people in the Southern part of the country. There is nothing that can divide people when it comes to tradition and Bhakti. I am persoanlly waiting to celebrate this moment like Diwali. I want to light diyas and bring in a lot of people for kirtan . It is a very special day for me and I can't wait for it,” Skandaprasad concluded.

Sivasri replying to the post by Modi, said, “Thank you so much sir. This is an honour beyond imagination. My pranams to you.”

“Poojisalende” is a popular Kannada film song sung by famous south Indian singer late, S. Janaki, from the movie “Eradu Kanasu” starring Kannada film legends Rajkumar and Kalpana released in 1974.

Sivasri has shot to fame with the appreciation by Modi. The song describes the devoutness towards Shri Ram of a devotee, who is all set to worship the god with flowers.

She hails from the family of musicians and developed a love for music from early childhood.

Her grandfather was a popular musician and she is also a Bharatanatyam dancer.

Sivasri runs her own YouTube channel and has 154,000 subscribers.