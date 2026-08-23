Karisma Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Look from 90s, and It's Surprisingly Trendy Even Today

New Delhi: Remember those relaxed cargo pants, fitted crop tops and effortlessly cool looks that defined the 1990s? Well, before they made their way back into everyone's wardrobes, Karisma Kapoor was already wearing them on screen.

For anyone who grew up watching Bollywood in the 90s, Karisma Kapoor's style is hard to forget.

Whether it was her iconic looks in 'Raja Hindustani' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai' or the bubbly outfits in 'Hero No. 1' and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi,' she had a way of making trends feel instantly cool, and many of them are back today.

And if you thought her favourite look would be one of her more glamorous outfits, think again.

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Looking back at the many characters and styles she experimented with during the decade, Karisma said she feels "so lucky" to have had the opportunity to explore such a wide variety of looks on screen.

Among them, she singled out 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' and 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' as two films whose styling she particularly enjoyed.

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"I mean, as I said again, I'm so lucky to have had so many different looks and different characters that I've played with, you know, a very varied range of looks. But one look which I really enjoyed was, of course, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge," the actor told ANI.

Of all her 90s looks, it's perhaps the 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' wardrobe that has aged the best. Karisma's cargo pants and fitted crop tops were quintessentially 90s, yet the combination feels just as wearable and familiar today.

According to Karisma, the "relaxed fit" is still very much a part of how people dress today. It's one of those 90s trends that somehow managed to stick around.

"I think in Haseena Maan Jaayegi, the cargo pants and, you know, the little fitted crop tops- I think that was a very relaxed fit, and I think that today's generation also wears it. So I think from that time, it's still relevant. So I think that, you know, relaxed looks," Karisma added.

And she isn't wrong. Cargo pants, crop tops and easy silhouettes have all made their way back into contemporary fashion, with the 1990s continuing to influence everything from street style to celebrity wardrobes.