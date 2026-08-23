Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Enjoy Romantic London Dinner Date

London: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted holding hands during a date night in London on August 20, continuing a series of outings together across the US, Europe and Asia.

According to E! News, Kendall and Jacob were seen leaving China Tang restaurant after a romantic dinner. Their London outing came hours after Elordi appeared solo at the world premiere of his upcoming film 'The Dog Stars'.

Jacob, who was dressed in a pinstriped Bottega Veneta suit, black loafers and sunglasses, complemented Kendall's understated look. The model wore a body-hugging grey dress with black heels, a matching clutch and round sunglasses.

The London appearance adds to a string of international outings involving the pair in recent months. Kendall and Jacob previously went on a double date in Idaho with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

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They were also seen in Los Angeles with Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, as per E! News.

Kendall and Jacob were first spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March. Their appearance at the April Coachella Music Festival was followed by a beach date in Hawaii the next month.

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In June, the two travelled to Tokyo, where they were photographed with fans while enjoying a traditional udon meal. Their dates have also included lower-key outings. On July 25, Kendall and Jacob were seen in the VIP section at Chris Stapleton's concert in George, Washington, as per E! News.

Jacob has previously dated Kaia Gerber, Olivia Jade and Joey King. Kendall dated Bad Bunny throughout 2023 after meeting him through mutual friends and was previously in a two-year relationship with Devin Booker, which ended in 2022.