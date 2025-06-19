Amid Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal, A $5.2 Million Blow To Kim Soo Hyun

Updated 19 June 2025 at 22:09 IST
Queen Of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun is currently caught up in a scandal. Reportedly, he was in a relationship for several years with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Over the past few months, a series of allegations and counter allegations have been made from both sides, but Soo Hyun's career in the Korean entertainment industry has certainly taken a hit.
His public image has declined as the sentiment is overtly with the deceased's family. He has suspended all entertainment activities and is currently facing lawsuits, not just from Sae Ron's family, but also from advertisers. Although Soo Hyun has denied the accusations, ongoing public and legal battles have caused considerable harm to his public image and professional life.
According to Korean media, several lawsuits, amounting to 7.3 billion KRW (approximately $5.2 million) have been filed against Soo Hyun from various companies. He is said to have been associated with over a dozen brands as a model. But, after Sae Ron's untimely demise at 24 in February and the blow up of the dating scandal in March, advertising campaigns have halted all production activities involving Soo Hyun.
According to All Kpop, a “morality clause” was a part of Soo Hyun's endorsement agreements. This clause prohibits the celebrity from engaging in conduct that could bring disrepute to the brand. Many companies are now claiming damages under this clause, citing financial and reputational losses caused by their client, in this case Soo Hyun's, alleged misconduct. However, legal experts suggest there could be disputes about whether behavior predating the contracts can be considered a breach.
Brands like From Bio, Trendmaker, Cuckoo Holdings and Cuckoo Holdings & affiliates are some of the companies that have sued Soo Hyun and his agency Gold Medalist and are seeking damages. The actor's contracts with these agencies have also been reportedly terminated.
