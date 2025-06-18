The Boyz Member Joo Haknyeon Kicked Out Of Band After Photos Of Cozy Date Japanese Adult Actress Asuka Kirara Go Viral, K-Pop Star Issues Handwritten Apology

Boy band The Boyz member Joo Haknyeon has quit the group after a controversy spiraled over his meeting with former Japanese adult actress Asuka Kirara. Earlier, the One Hundred label, representing The Boyz, announced that "Joo Haknyeon will temporarily suspend team activities due to personal circumstances". However, the reason behind this sudden move was not disclosed. With time, not only has Haknyeon's meet with Kirara has blown into a complete scandal, but One Hundred was also forced to issue an apology in the matter.

According to reports, Haknyeon's private meet Kirara was a cozy one. The two shared intimate moments and displayed affection, shared hugs and were seen in physical contact with each other. It is said that the two stayed at the spot until early morning, and controversy spread as their photos and videos were circulated online.

Kirara made her debut as an adult video actress in 2007 and has been active as an influencer since her retirement from her former profession in 2020. Kirara revealed that she was dating a YouTuber with intellectual disability, and since there were no reports about a breakup, it is being suggested that her meeting with Haknyeon is inappropriate.

In behalf of Haknyeon, One Hundred label's Chairwoman Cha Gawon released an official statement expressing regret to fans and the public. She said, "We deeply apologize for causing concern to fans and the general public due to the recent situations involving our artists and team members."

The Boyz originally had 11 members | Image: X

"We humbly accept that we failed to properly manage our artists’ private lives and conduct. Through this incident, we have come to fully recognize the weight of our responsibility and are reflecting deeply," the statement further read.

Haknyeon, meanwhile, has also issued a handwritten apology in the matter, denying claims of prostitution.

Haknyeon's hand-written note over the scandal | Image: X