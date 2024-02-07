English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Bae In Hyuk Reacts To Dating Rumours With The Story of Park's Marriage Co-Star Lee Se Young

Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young's dating rumours started at the 2023 MBC Drama Awards when the two stars held hands while talking about their nomination.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young
Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young | Image:X
Sometimes the audience's emotional connection to the reel couple is so strong that it makes them root for a real romance. The lead pair of The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract, Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young, recently became entangled in such rumors. The lead couple's on-screen chemistry and their friendship during an awards ceremony the previous year fueled rumors of a romantic relationship.

What sparked the dating rumour? 

During the 2023 MBC Drama Awards, Lee Sae Young revealed that she and Lee Junho had won the best couple award for The Red Sleeves in 2021. However, as of right now, Bae In Hyuk is her new husband. In addition, she expressed her confidence that The Story of Park's Contract Marriage would win them the best couple award. The actress held Bae In Hyuk's hands while she spoke, fueling the dating rumours. 

Bae In Hyuk issues clarification about his relationship with Lee Se Young

Addressing the issue in his interview with THE STAR magazine, Bae In Hyuk said, “We did hold hands, but we didn't link our fingers. We were nominated for the Best Couple award, and since the other couples in the running were all outstanding senior actors, we thought, 'Let's show good chemistry too.' Also, since the drama hadn't ended yet, our on-screen chemistry was still alive."

Previously, Lee Se-young’s agency also shot down any ideas of an off-screen romance in response to the dating rumors, saying, "Maybe it is because their on-screen chemistry is so good" and credited their strong professional rapport for the chemistry.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

