BigHit Confirms BTS Jimin-Song Da Eun's Relationship After Leaked Apartment Video Causes Stir, But There's A Twist

Jimin and South Korean actress Song Da Eun are said to be in a relationship for sometime | Image: Republic

BTS' Jimin was discharged from his mandatory military service on June 11 alongside Jungkook. While there are speculations and fan anticipation building around the boy band reunion after two years, Jimin's personal life has come under the scanner of late.

Earlier this week, Jimin found himself caught up in resurfaced dating rumours with South Korean actress Song Da Eun. A now-deleted video, allegedly shared on Da Eun’s TikTok handle, reignited speculation about their alleged romance. In the clip, Da Eun was seen waiting for Jimin to come up the elevator and surprised him with a greeting. The video was said to be from jimin's apartment in Seoul. Many also slammed Da Eun for allegedly invading Jimin's privacy.

Amid this drama, BTS' agency BigHit has issued a clarification over Jimin and Da Eun's alleged relationship rumours. The agency of the BTS member confirmed that they dated in the past but are not together anymore.

According to BigHit, Jimin and Song Da Eun dated briefly in the past | Image: X

Read the full statement here as per Soompi.

"Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it.

However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts.

The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present.