'Jimin Left BTS' Trends On X, Is The K-Pop Group Down To 6 Members? Know The Truth

Social media has been rife with speculation surrounding the K-pop group BTS after 'Jimin Left BTS' started to trend on X. Big Hit Music, the South Korean record label that manages the boy band posted about BTS Movie Weeks' 16 Epilogue: Young Forever. The post was accompanied by a clip that features solo segments of all BTS members but Jimin. This sparked outrage among fans who asked for Jimin's segment to be added to the clip.

Simultaneously, multiple hashtags like 'Jimin Left BTS', 'Be Professional And Apologise', 'Jimin in BTS' and 'BTS is 7' started to trend on X.

"Removing a member's solo edit from the 2016 MOVIE WEEKS video is clearly careless. We urge you to fix and reupload this without delay, and we demand more thorough management to prevent such fundamental shortcomings from occurring again," commented one. Another one said, "Never seen a company label that's so threatened by their own artist, like Hybe is to Jimin (sic)."

Meanwhile, as far as BTS is concerned, Jimin is still a part of the band and has not quit the K-pop group. The band is gearing up for a brand new, special film-related project called BTS Movie Weeks. Fans have been debating if the project will be a brand new documentary from BTS, a marathon screening of the group’s past concert films and more.

BTS' upcoming project is BTS Movie Weeks | Image: X