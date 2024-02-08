English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

BLACKPINK Jennie Celebrates Her Pre-Birthday At Los Angeles | WATCH VIDEO

BLACKPINK Jennie recently indulged in pre-birthday celebrations at a popular Los Angeles hotspot, glimpses from which have been doing the rounds of the internet

Republic Entertainment Desk
BLACKPINK Jennie
BLACKPINK Jennie | Image:YG Entertainment
Though BLACKPINK Jennie attempts to maintain a low profile when it comes to her whereabouts, eagle-eyed fans of the K-pop idol on the internet are rather successful in deciphering the same. Recently, Jennie had shared a picture of herself in what appeared to be a recording studio. Fans were quick to figure out that the studio in question was in Los Angeles. It has now come to light that Los Angeles is where BLACKPINK Jennie is ringing is celebrating her pre-birthday.

BLACKPINK Jennie celebrates her pre-birthday in Los Angeles


BLACKPINK Jennie celebrates her birthday on January 16 every year. This year the K-pop idol will be turning 28. Ahead of the big day, Jennie took the night off and was spotted letting her hair down at a popular Los Angeles hotspot. The hotspot in question, a club, was Mama Lion. 

Jennie opted for a casual all-black ensemble, as she tried to maintain a low profile at the club. However, fans were quick to recognise the K-pop idol sharing glimpses of her from her time at Mama Lion. Notably, Jennie was also seen grooving to a BLACKPINK song shortly before she exited the club.

BLACKPINK Jennie recently launched her own label


2023 and the beginning of 2024 has been an important marker in BLACKPINK Jennie's career. The last few weeks of 2023 saw immense conjecture regarding BLACKPINK potentially not renewing their contract with YG Entertainment, the talent management company which aided the girl group's skyrocketing rise to global stardom. However, it was officially announced that while YG Entertainment would still represent BLACKPINK for all group activities, none of the members were renewing their solo contracts with the company. Jennie instead has launched her own label, OA.

In an official announcement she said, "Hi, this is Jennie. this year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK". tes Pre-Birthday in Los Angeles.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

