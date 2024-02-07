English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

BLACKPINK Lisa Drops Photo With Rihanna, BLINKs Ask For a Collab

BLACKPINK's Lisa dazzled at Gala des Pieces Jaunes as the singer surprised fans with her Lalisa moves. She also shared a special post with pop star Rihanna.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lisa
Lisa | Image:Lisa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

At the Pieces Jaunes charity event in France, BLACKPINK's Lisa took the stage capturing hearts with her Lalisa moves. The star-studded event witnessed an unexpected delight as Lisa shared a moment with global pop sensation Rihanna. 

Lisa's unforgettable encounter with Rihanna

The highlight of the charity event came as Lisa crossed paths with Rihanna who is a global icon in the music, acting, and entrepreneurship realms. Fans had eagerly anticipated this meeting. The photograph capturing the two artists side by side quickly circulated on social media. Lisa's Instagram post sharing the moment garnered immense attention from fans all over the world.

Lisa's fans flooded online platforms with expressions of joy and astonishment at the unexpected meeting with Rihanna. Comments highlighted the significance of Rihanna witnessing Lisa's legendary performance and the excitement surrounding the union of two influential figures in the music industry. 

Lisa's dazzling performance at Gala des Pieces Jaunes

Lisa, renowned for her electrifying stage presence, showcased her talents at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity concert on January 26. This event marked a significant milestone in her career, serving as her first appearance after parting ways with YG Entertainment, her debut agency. Despite the solo career ahead, Lisa continues to be an essential part of BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo.

In summary, Lisa's remarkable performance at the charity event, coupled with the surprise encounter with Rihanna, has created a memorable moment for fans. This event not only symbolizes Lisa's evolving solo journey but also showcases the interconnectedness of global music icons, fostering excitement and unity within the online community.
 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Why Paytm shares are surging today

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. J&K Govt Launches Extensive Public Outreach; 64 Public Darbars Planned

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement