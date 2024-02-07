Advertisement

At the Pieces Jaunes charity event in France, BLACKPINK's Lisa took the stage capturing hearts with her Lalisa moves. The star-studded event witnessed an unexpected delight as Lisa shared a moment with global pop sensation Rihanna.

Lisa's unforgettable encounter with Rihanna

The highlight of the charity event came as Lisa crossed paths with Rihanna who is a global icon in the music, acting, and entrepreneurship realms. Fans had eagerly anticipated this meeting. The photograph capturing the two artists side by side quickly circulated on social media. Lisa's Instagram post sharing the moment garnered immense attention from fans all over the world.

Lisa's fans flooded online platforms with expressions of joy and astonishment at the unexpected meeting with Rihanna. Comments highlighted the significance of Rihanna witnessing Lisa's legendary performance and the excitement surrounding the union of two influential figures in the music industry.

Lisa's dazzling performance at Gala des Pieces Jaunes

Lisa, renowned for her electrifying stage presence, showcased her talents at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity concert on January 26. This event marked a significant milestone in her career, serving as her first appearance after parting ways with YG Entertainment, her debut agency. Despite the solo career ahead, Lisa continues to be an essential part of BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo.

In summary, Lisa's remarkable performance at the charity event, coupled with the surprise encounter with Rihanna, has created a memorable moment for fans. This event not only symbolizes Lisa's evolving solo journey but also showcases the interconnectedness of global music icons, fostering excitement and unity within the online community.

