Korean Actress Han Chae Young Appears 'High On Drugs' In Viral Video, Netizens React

A video clip of Korean actress Han Chae Young selling beauty products on a Chinese platform recently went viral online. More than Young's appearance, fans were left discussing if she was on some kind of a substance while she shot for the commercial.

Han Chae Young is a popular Korean and Chinese actress | Image: Instagram

The now-viral clip immediately caught internet's attention. Netizens even began questioning the actress’ wellbeing. Many people noticed that in the beauty product commercial, Young was unable to keep her eyes open during the broadcast. Some accused her of being “on drugs” while others attributed her much-discussed appearance to the filter she was using on the camera. Some even wondered if it the viral clip of Young was AI-generated.

Advertisement

One netizen commented, “Was this video made by AI?” Another wrote, “Looks like a Chinese person used a ‘Han Chae Young’ filter.” “Is this real? Someone please tell me,” wrote another. “She isn’t normal for sure,” stated another.

Han Chae Young has been working in the Korean entertainment industry since 2000. She has featured in popular K-dramas like Autumn in My Heart, My Girl, Boys Over Flowers, A Man Called God and more. After doing a lot of Korean TV, Young transitioned to Chinese film and TV industry. Her popular Chinese shows include Dream in Blue, 1931 Love Story and The Rebirth of a Celebrity Superstar. She has also featured in Chinese movies like A Big Deal and The Guest.