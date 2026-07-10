Breaking: IU And Lee Jong Suk Breakup After 4 Years of Fairytale Romance, Agency Confirms

Korean stars IU (Lee Ji Eun) and Lee Jong Suk have parted ways after dating for four-years. The actors started dating in 2022 after being friends for several years. The agencies of the respective actors have confirmed the breakup of the couple.

IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship comes to an end

A Korean media outlet, MY Daily, has confirmed the breakup of IU and Lee Jong Suk. In a statement, their agency shared, “It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues.” As per the local media reports, the couple parted ways because of their professional commitments. A representative said, “Due to busy schedules, the time they could meet grew less and less, so they decided to end the relationship.”

IU and Lee Jong Suk both made their debuts at the young age of 15. They have catapulted to one of the biggest singers in the country. Along with her singing career, she has also earned critical acclaim as an actor. In 2022, the couple confirmed their relationship publically. The actors were friends for a long time before dating.

At the time, confirming their relationship, the couple's agency said, “Lee Jong-Suk and IU have recently progressed from close colleagues into a relationship.” IU's agency said, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”



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