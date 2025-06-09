BTS Festa 2025 Celebrates Namjoon, Park Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, Min Yoon-gi's Military Discharge After 2 Years, Know Dates, Theme And Offline Event

The wait is finally over! BTS members V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga are set to reunite as Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Min Yoon-gi, and Jeon Jungkook are preparing to be out of their mandatory military service in a handful of days. The anticipation is palpable, and South Korea is gearing up to welcome their favourite boy band. BTS’s agency, BigHit Music, has been flashing the message "We are Back" across Seoul and has shared updates on what fans can expect of the days when BTS members will get discharged.

On the other side, the Purple Army is all in happy swing and has already begun celebrating with the special BTS FESTA 2025. This month-long event, which started on June 1, commemorates BTS's 12th anniversary. It’s not just a celebration of their journey but also a heartfelt tribute by their loyal fans. Here’s everything you need to know about this grand BTS reunion.

What to expect on days BTS members complete mandatory service

BigHit Music announced on Weverse that no special events are planned for the military discharge of Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook. The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to bring you the news of RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s upcoming military discharge. Please note the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s discharge.”

They further requested that, “Each location has very limited space, and overcrowding can pose safety risks. We place the safety of our artists and fans as our top priority and sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person."

BigHit Music shared with TenAsia, as quoted by Soompi, “RM and V will meet fans in Chuncheon, while Jimin and Jungkook will do the same in Yeoncheon. Instead of their respective bases, they will share brief messages and thoughts about their discharge at designated locations.” RM and V are set to be discharged on 10 June, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on 11 June. Suga's discharge is scheduled for 21 June. Further details regarding their fan interaction are yet to be shared.

When does BTS Festa 2025 start?

BTS Festa 2025 began on June 1, celebrating the K-pop group’s 12th anniversary with a mix of unique digital and offline events. This year holds extra meaning as most BTS members have recently returned from military service, sparking anticipation for a special group reunion.

When and Where to Watch BTS Festa 2025

Fans can enjoy BTS Festa’s digital content and participate in offline activities throughout June. The main offline events are scheduled for June 13 and 14 at Halls 9 and 10 of Exhibition Center 2, KINTEX, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Featuring over 20 booths, the event offers interactive zones such as the ARMY Bomb Photo Spot, voice zone, trophy zone, BTS Locker, and more.

Excitement is building as all six members will reunite by then, sparking anticipation for a potential group performance during J-hope’s solo concert, HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL, set to take place on June 13 and 14 at Goyang Sports Complex. Fans can also watch the concert live on Weverse.

All about 2025 FESTA Replay Weverse

For fans from abroad, BIGHIT MUSIC, a HYBE subsidiary, announced on June 7 that the 2025 FESTA with BTS Replay Weverse Live will take place from June 10 to 12. This virtual celebration holds special significance as it marks the first FESTA, coinciding with most BTS members either recently completing or nearing the end of their military service.

When And where to watch 2025 FESTA Replay?

Weverse, the official fan platform for BTS, will host the Replay livestreams. Each night at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST), themed content will be showcased. The schedule includes BTS Replay: MV Timeline on 10th June, BTS Replay: MV Solo Tracks on 11th June, and BTS Replay: MAGIC SHOP in BUSAN on 12th June.