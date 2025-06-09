'Soulmates' Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Get Heartwarming Shoutout From IPL Photographer, Fans Call Them 'Best Couple, Twin Flames'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most followed celebrity couples. The actor-cricketer duo are often celebrated for being each other's biggest supporters. Most recently, the Band Baaja Baarat actress was spotted on the stands cheering for her husband and his team, RCB, during the IPL 2025. The actress also celebrated after RCB lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years. A photojournalist who was on the ground a the time has recounted witnessing the chemistry between the couple after the historic moment. Calling them ‘soulmates’, the photographer penned a long, emotional note for the couple.

Photojournalist recounts Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's chemistry

On June 6, days after the IPL Final, Arun Sharma took to his Instagram account to share photos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The photos captured the couple celebrating RCB winning the trophy. In a long post, the photographer lavished praise on the chemistry shared between the cricketer and actress. He started his post by writing, “It was during the RCB celebration of a final IPL match the stadium was alive with cheers, lights flashing, people rejoicing. But amidst the chaos, my eyes were drawn to just two faces."



Highlighting the bond between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the photographer wrote, “It felt like I was watching two little children playing together in the middle of that huge stadium. They wanted to greet everyone, pose for pictures, be part of the moment – but never drift away from each other’s sight. If one of them moved even slightly away, the other would stop everything just to look for them (sic)."

He added, “In that moment, they didn’t seem like just a married couple. They looked like two soulmates – incomplete without each other (sic)." In the post, he also recalled capturing the couple during the Champions Trophy final and called them, ‘calm, grounded, but surrounded by a quiet, deep connection’.



