BTS Flight History Leaked To Brokers And 'Fans' For Money, 3 Korean Airline Staffers Arrested

Is BTS flight history being leaked? Fans of the K-pop band have been worried about the safety of the group members after it came to light that an airline staff member was indicted for illegally leaking private information about their travel history. The person allegedly sold the group's flight schedule to brokers online, who would further sell the information to "fans" who paid the right amount.

According to HYBE's public relations manager, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cybercrime unit arrested three people, including one airline crew member, between February and March this year on suspicion of selling the group members’ flight details to brokers. This is in complete violation of the Personal Information Protection Act.

Private information related to BTS members have been leaked online | Image: X

Reports claim that during the investigation, police tracked the suspects’ history of illegally obtaining information as well as their financial records. After verified information was obtained, they proceeded with action against the perpetrators. The case was transferred to the prosecution over the weekend. Notably, the nationalities as well as other employment details of the defendants have not been disclosed yet as the police refused to comment.

The public relations manager of HBYE stated, “Other HYBE artists, as well as those from different entertainment agencies, were also targeted." The defendants allegedly sold the flight details for tens of millions of won to brokers, who resold them to fans via social media or open chats.

HYBE is investigating individuals who have leaked private information of BTS | Image: X

“For example, a hardcore fan used that information to purchase a seat near an idol group and stalked the members during the flight,” the team member noted. Back in September 2023, HYBE formed a dedicated task force to address the issue of rising privacy concerns their employees were facing. The task force began collecting evidence from social media platforms and submitted the findings to the law enforcement authorities.