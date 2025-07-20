Watch: BTS Jin, BLACKPINK Rose And Lisa Recreate Viral Coldplay Concert Affair Moment At Their Gigs

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin said with a laugh during his recent Boston concert, “I hope we didn’t do something bad”, moments after CEO of data startup Astronomer Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught cuddling on the kiss cam. Byron ducked and hid his face and Cabot turned away, seemingly in shame and realising that their alleged affair had been exposed. The moment became totally viral and a meme fest exploded on social media.

Now, BTS Jin and BLACKPINK stars Lisa and Rose have also seemingly hopped on this trend and recreated the viral Coldplay affair moment during their respective concerts. At his recent RUN SEOKJIN EP Tour concert in Los Angeles, the BTS member referenced the controversial moment during a fan interaction segment. He was playing a game with the audience where he had to act out a written prompt given to him and make them guess the word. When prompted with the keyword Coldplay, Jin humorously mimicked the scandalous hug and hiding moments. Concert attendees were left in splits.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members also recreated the meme moment at their recent DEADLINE world tour show in Chicago. While performing Don’t Know What To Do, Lisa and Rose, who were running while singing on the stage, embraced. The back hug was seen as the parody of the viral moment that unfolded at Coldplay's concert.