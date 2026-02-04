BTS Leaving South Korea Permanently? ARMYs Are Convinced

After a near four year hiatus, popular K-pop band BTS has reunited and their comeback album is set to drop in March, followed by their world tour, beginning April. The K-pop septet has announced a 2026 - 2027 world tour, kicking off in South Korea in April and running through March 2027 with over 70 dates across Asia, North America, South America, Australia and Europe. This marks the group’s first headline performances since their 2021–22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

BTS will drop their comeback music on March 20, followed by a world tour in April | Image: X

Ahead of their new music launch on March 20, BTS was snapped in Lisbon, Portugal recently. Fans turned out in large numbers to get a sighting of the band members - RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and J-hope. While their faces were covered in masks, it could not stop the ARMYs from recognising and cheering for them.

What caught the internet's attention was the number of bags the group had carried on this trip to Lisbon. A huge pile of silver, identical suitcases were seen around the exit area, all claimed to be belonging to BTS. While it is a fact that BTS' Lisbon stay would not be for long, the fact that they carried so much luggage surprised everyone. Some netizens even joked that BTS was "moving out" of South Korea and had carried all their luggage with them. Referring to their style, another netizen commented, "It's not shirts for sure. So what's in the bags?"

Before Lisbon, BTS was in Dubai. It is rumoured that the band is filming the music video of their reunion track in various locations around the world, including the two pit stops. As per some viral reports, BTS is also attached to film a video for some music set to feature in the HBO show House Of The Dragon.