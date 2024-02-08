English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

BTS RM, V Complete Their Training, Receive Honours As Elite Graduate Trainees

BTS members V and RM have successfully completed their training at the Nonsan Training Centre and received their honours as elite graduate trainees.

Republic Entertainment Desk
BTS V and RM
BTS V and RM | Image:RM/Instagram
  • 2 min read
BTS members V and RM have completed their training at the Nonsan Training Centre. The two have been recognised for their exceptional performance at the military center. Now, RM and V will proceed to continue their duties at the training camp. Amid their enlistment, some clips from the recruit training graduation ceremony have gone viral. In the ceremony, the BTS members received their honours and were marked as two of the six elite graduate trainees.

BTS members V and RM | Image: RM/Instagram

 

BTS V and RM awarded as elite trainees

A video surfaced online that featured BTS RM and V donning their military uniforms. The two stood in utter silence and looked disciplined. A press release from BTS' agency BigHit Music had already informed ARMYs about the upcoming event on January 16. The event was scheduled for BTS members Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, and Kim Namjoon.

Overjoyed fans shed tears of joy as they witnessed V and RM receiving their top honours. Both the BTS members have successfully completed their five week military training and will be stationed as per the guidelines.

What's next for BTS members V and RM?

It was previously reported that the Winter Bear singer aka Kim Taehyung has chosen to join the Army Capital Defense Command's Special Task Force. Following graduation, the remaining members will join their respective units. According to reports, Taehyung, who has enrolled in a special mission unit, will go through an additional three-week training course at the Army General Administration School before being assigned to his designated unit.

In an official statement released on January 15, BigHit announced on Weverse that the four members (RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook) will complete their basic five-week military training on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. After the recruit training graduation ceremony, they will begin their responsibilities at the training camp.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

