Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

BTS’ V Starts Training For Anti-terrorism Unit, Gets Snapped At Army Training School

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, has started his Special Duty Team training at the South Koream Army general school administration after basic military training.

Republic Entertainment Desk
BTS V
BTS V | Image:Instagram
BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, has started his Special Duty Team training at the ARMY general school administration. On January 16, the Layover singer and RM successfully completed their basic military training and graduated with distinction. He was promoted to the rank of elite soldier in recognition of his outstanding performance. Following the completion of basic training, he has begun more intensive and rigorous training.

BTS' V begins intensive training for the anti-terrorism unit

Taehyung was seen boarding a train bound for Jonghaenggyo Bridge on January 18, after completing the initial five-week training at the Nonsan Training Center, which began on December 11. He was seen wearing a full military uniform and maintaining a calm and composed demeanor while carrying a black backpack on his shoulder and another large military bag.

Fresh clips have emerged featuring BTS' V, who initially chose to serve in the Capital Defense Command's counter-terrorism unit, the Special Task Force (also known as the Special Duty Team). These clips show him completing an additional three weeks of training at the Army General Administration School before being assigned to the unit.

According to reports, the Special Duty Team program consists of automatic rifle training, rigorous physical conditioning, marksmanship development, close-quarters combat skills, and equipment familiarisation.

BTS V and RM awarded as elite trainees

A video surfaced online that featured BTS RM and V donning their military uniforms. The two stood in utter silence and looked disciplined. A press release from BTS' agency BigHit Music had already informed ARMYs about the upcoming event on January 16. The event was scheduled for BTS members Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, and Kim Namjoon.

BTS RM and V in their military uniform | Image: X

 

Overjoyed fans shed tears of joy as they witnessed V and RM receiving their top honours. Both the BTS members have successfully completed their five week military training and will be stationed as per the guidelines.
 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

