Coldplay's Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut | Watch
Coldplay has expressed their admiration for the Korean boyband BTS. Recently, a video of Chris singing The Astronaut by Jin has gone on the internet.
Coldplay has repeatedly expressed their admiration for the internationally acclaimed Korean boyband BTS. Coldplay is led by Chris Martin, the band's lead vocalist, pianist, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder, while RM is the leader of the Korean pop group. The connection between the two musical powerhouses was demonstrated at a recent Coldplay concert. Chris Martin surprised the audience in Bangkok, Thailand, during the ongoing tour by concluding their popular hit Fix You with a rendition of BTS Jin's popular track, The Astronaut.
Coldplay sings BTS Jin's song
Coldplay has frequently incorporated Jin's character, Wootteo the astronaut, into their performances. Chris Martin proudly wore a Wootteo button or patch on his jacket during performances, and a plushie of the cosmic character frequently graced the stage, according to Koreaboo. The bond was strengthened when Jin, a Coldplay fan, joined the band during one of their shows in Argentina prior to his enlistment, singing a heartfelt rendition of The Astronaut alongside Chris. Now, several videos from Coldplay concert are making the rounds on the internet in which Chris can be seen singing BTS Jin's song.
BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enter military
BigHit Music, the management agency of South Korean music septet BTS, had said that members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have entered the military for mandatory service and will soon perform their duties at the training camp.
Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in 2022, followed by j-hope last April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September 2023. The remaining four members -- RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook -- initiated the enlistment process in November 2023.
