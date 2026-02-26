Updated 26 February 2026 at 22:28 IST
Dandelion Family Co-Stars Kim Ga Eun And Yoon Sun Woo Drop Huge Hint About Pregnancy 4 Months After Marriage
During a recent appearance on social media, Korean actress Kim Ga Eun mentioned that she and Yoon Sun Woo were planning to have children, which many took as a hint about Kim's pregnancy or her plans to get pregnant sooner than later.
Dandelion Family co-stars Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo tied the knot in October last year. While fans expressed their happiness about the couple getting married after years of keeping their romance low-key, Kim and Yoon may have given their admirers another reason to rejoice. During a recent appearance on social media, they mentioned that they were planning to have children, which many took as a hint about Kim's pregnancy or her plans to get pregnant sooner than later.
In the video, Kim opened up about her married life, saying, “It’s a bit of a TMI, but we’re currently preparing for children.” She continued, “Neither of us had given it much thought originally, but we started thinking, ‘Maybe now is the time?’ or ‘Won’t we have a child someday?’ Even a few months ago, it felt like such a distant topic.”
Asking herself, “Is it urgent now?“, Kim added, “We’ve already done prenatal testing, and the hospital said this is probably the best time. I think so too. We’re going to prepare slowly.”
She also said, “I’m the one booking the appointments and preparing supplements, which I’m giving to Yoon Sun Woo,” adding, “If there’s any good news about Yoon Sun Woo’s good genes, I’ll let you know.”
The couple tied the knot on October 26 last year. They met through the KBS 2TV drama Dandelion Family, which ended in 2015, and after about ten years of secret dating, they became husband and wife.
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 22:28 IST