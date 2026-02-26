Dandelion Family Co-Stars Kim Ga Eun And Yoon Sun Woo Drop Huge Hint About Pregnancy 4 Months After Marriage

Dandelion Family co-stars Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo tied the knot in October last year. While fans expressed their happiness about the couple getting married after years of keeping their romance low-key, Kim and Yoon may have given their admirers another reason to rejoice. During a recent appearance on social media, they mentioned that they were planning to have children, which many took as a hint about Kim's pregnancy or her plans to get pregnant sooner than later.

Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo married in October last year | Image: X

In the video, Kim opened up about her married life, saying, “It’s a bit of a TMI, but we’re currently preparing for children.” She continued, “Neither of us had given it much thought originally, but we started thinking, ‘Maybe now is the time?’ or ‘Won’t we have a child someday?’ Even a few months ago, it felt like such a distant topic.”

Advertisement

Asking herself, “Is it urgent now?“, Kim added, “We’ve already done prenatal testing, and the hospital said this is probably the best time. I think so too. We’re going to prepare slowly.”

Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo secretly dated for a nearly a decade before marrying in 2025 | Image: X

She also said, “I’m the one booking the appointments and preparing supplements, which I’m giving to Yoon Sun Woo,” adding, “If there’s any good news about Yoon Sun Woo’s good genes, I’ll let you know.”

Advertisement