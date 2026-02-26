After Losing Out On Spirit And Kalki Sequel, Here's Why Deepika Padukone Won't Be Checking Into The White Lotus

HBO's Emmy winning show The White Lotus is currently prepping for the filming for its 4th season. This time around, the show will shift base to France. Premiered in 2021 and three seasons in, The White Lotus is one of the most popular and trending shows right now and that is why the biggest stars from around the world are featuring in it. The show's third season was supposed to cast Deepika Padukone in a role, but it was reported that her pregnancy came in the way of her shooting for it and she had to back down. Season 3 ended up featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa in a small but impactful part alongside other stars.

With the announcement of the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus, news began circulating again that Deepika could feature in it. However, that will not be the case. It is now being reported that Deepika refused to audition for her part in The White Lotus 4 and that is why she lost out on the trending show.

Deepika Padukone was also approached for The White Lotus season 3 | Image: X

Variety India stated, "Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed." The project would have marked her much-awaited return to Hollywood, nine years after xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), opposite Vin Diesel. The White Lotus 4 cast has been confirmed and Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Ari Graynor, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, and Dylan Ennis will play the lead roles in the new season.

Deepika has been facing criticism for how she is approaching projects of late. It is said that a list of "demands", which included limited working hours and a considerable fee hike, led to her losing out on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit opposite Prabhas and Kalki 2898 AD sequel.