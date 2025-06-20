Did BTS V Tease ARMYs About His Cameo In Squid Game 3 Ahead Of Finale Premiere?

Squid Game, after debuting at Netflix in 2021 and its returning with second season in 2024, is all set to wrap up its run with the third and final season, set to premiere on June 27. Speculation has been rife about what to expect from the finale of the popular K-drama and of late, BTS star Kim Taehyung's has been circling media reports as the surprise cast member in the show.

During a recent live session on Weverse, V hinted at his return to acting and fans were quick to conclude that he could be hinting at his cameo role in Squid Game 3. The singer-rapper has recently returned from his mandatory military service and while ARMYs are eagerly waiting for the reunion of the Bangtan Boys, V teased his upcoming project, sharing further that it will be arriving soon.

"This is probably... maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it'll come out. But it's not really a big deal. Oh but to me, it's actually a huge deal," V shared. Many flooded social media with comments saying that V maybe hinting at his cameo in Squid Game 3.

The idol had donned the popular pink coloured guard costume in Squid Game during a concert in 2021. Since then, he has been linked to the series. The guards' faces in the show are not revealed as they wear masks at all times, and many have a reason to believe that in a surprising twist, V could be revealed as one of the guards in the show, or some other character.

Kim Taehyung wore Squid Game costume during a concert | Image: X