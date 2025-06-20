Harry Potter Star Gary Oldman Aka Sirius Black Says 'He's The Right Age' To Play This Character In The Series Adaptation

Updated 20 June 2025 at 19:51 IST
Fan-favourite Harry Potter series adaptation is currently in the works at HBO. The main cast of the show is finalised and filming will begin this summer. According to those involved in the making of the show, the Harry Potter series will run for "10 consecutive years", beginning 2026, which means that 1 Harry Potter novel (there are seven in total) per season may not be the case.
As fans prepare for more updates from the show, Gary Oldman, who played the role of Sirius Black in the Harry Potter movie series (2001-2011), shared that he would have loved to play the role of Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster at Hogwarts, in the series adaptation.
As the cast has shaped up so far, it seems like the makers are not keen on casting any one the film actors in the series. However, Oldman expressed his desire to essay a role in the Harry Potter long-format adaptation, which he said was "appropriate for his age". Originally, Oldman's character was introduced in the third movie - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
"My personal feeling is they're not going to go anywhere near people that were connected to the original. I'm actually very intrigued to see it because so much of the books were cut. I would've fancied a go at Dumbledore. I'm getting up there now, it's the right age for Dumbledore," he shared.
In Harry Potter series, John Lithgow is playing Albus Dumbledore. “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes,” Lithgow shared. Dumbledore was portrayed by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter movie franchise.
Published 20 June 2025 at 19:42 IST