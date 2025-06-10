Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Cruises Past ₹100 Cr, Becomes Akshay Kumar's 18th Film To Achieve Feat

True to its name, Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has been pulling audiences into housefull theatres ever since its release on June 6. The movie has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office in just 4 days. With no significant release in the coming weeks, the movie is likely to register further growth at the ticketing counter in the following days.

Housefull 5 remains steady on its first Monday

Following a smashing opening and a healthy weekend, the Monday test was crucial for Housefull 5. In the first working day since release, the comedy has managed to stay put and attracted cinegoers. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹13 crore on the first Monday of release.



The four-day total of Housefull 5 is ₹100.5 crore, as per Sacnilk. Fifth instalment in the franchise, the movie has already scripted history. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, the movie is the 18th Akshay Kumar project to enter the ₹100 crore club.



How does Housefull 5 fare against Akshay Kumar's other releases this year

2025 is shaping up to be a good year for Akshay Kumar. The actor commenced the year with the Maddock Film venture, Sky Force. Also featuring Veer Pahariya, the film minted ₹112.75 Cr. Following this, Akshay headlined Kesari Chapter 2, which hit the big screens in April.



