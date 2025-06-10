Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Cruises Past ₹100 Cr, Becomes Akshay Kumar's 18th Film To Achieve Feat

Updated 10 June 2025 at 12:10 IST
True to its name, Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has been pulling audiences into housefull theatres ever since its release on June 6. The movie has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office in just 4 days. With no significant release in the coming weeks, the movie is likely to register further growth at the ticketing counter in the following days.
Following a smashing opening and a healthy weekend, the Monday test was crucial for Housefull 5. In the first working day since release, the comedy has managed to stay put and attracted cinegoers. As per Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹13 crore on the first Monday of release.
The four-day total of Housefull 5 is ₹100.5 crore, as per Sacnilk. Fifth instalment in the franchise, the movie has already scripted history. As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, the movie is the 18th Akshay Kumar project to enter the ₹100 crore club.
2025 is shaping up to be a good year for Akshay Kumar. The actor commenced the year with the Maddock Film venture, Sky Force. Also featuring Veer Pahariya, the film minted ₹112.75 Cr. Following this, Akshay headlined Kesari Chapter 2, which hit the big screens in April.
Based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film obtained an ‘adult-only' certificate and concluded its theatrical run with ₹ 92.63 Cr. Akshay Kumar will be seen next in Vishnu Manchu-led Kannappa. The actor is said to have an extended cameo in the pan-Indian film scheduled to release on June 27. The actor is also gearing up for the release of the movie, Jolly LLB 3. The third part in the franchise will feature Arshad Warsi and is set to release in September this year.
Published 10 June 2025 at 11:21 IST