English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

GI-DLE Shuhua Takes Sabbatical From Group Activities Due To Health Issues

The company issued a statement regarding Shuhua’s temporary break which revealed the idol recently visited the hospital due to persistent dizziness.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shuhua
Shuhua | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Korean girl group GI-DLE Shuhua will be taking a short break from all of her scheduled activities due to health concerns. The news of her sabbatical was shared by her label, Cube Entertainment, on Thursday, February 8. 

Shuhua’s label issues statement 

The company issued a statement regarding Shuhua’s temporary break, which read, “We’d like to make an announcement regarding (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua’s health and future schedule.” It revealed that Shuhua “recently visited the hospital due to persistent dizziness stemming from a decline in her (physical) condition and received medical advice that she needs sufficient rest and stability.”

 

“While Shuhua expressed a strong determination to continue with her activities, we have decided to temporarily suspend all her schedules to allow her to fully focus on rest and recovery.”

Cube Entertainment asks for fans’ support

“We kindly ask for your generous understanding as the decision was made to prioritize the artist’s health. We will keep you informed of any updates regarding her schedule. We apologise to fans for causing concern by this sudden news and we will do our utmost to help our artist recover her health so that she can [return and] greet fans again in good health,” the statement concluded.

 

Earlier this month, the entertainment company announced that Shuhua was unable to participate in the live broadcast of MBC’s Music Core on the same day and a scheduled video call event the day before due to a “physical illness.” (G)I-DLE just made their comeback with their new album '2' on January 29.

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

21 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

24 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

30 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

31 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

34 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

40 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile25 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement