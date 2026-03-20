Here's How BTS Agency HYBE Saved Crores On Concert Venue For Arirang Show In Seoul

BTS will stage its long-awaited comeback concert on March 21 at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, one of South Korea’s most famous landmarks that represents the city's royal heritage and political and cultural life. In a free concert expected to draw tens of thousands of fans, the K-pop juggernaut’s seven members will perform songs from their first album in nearly four years - Arirang. whose title is taken from the most beloved traditional folk tune on the Korean Peninsula.

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“Considering the symbolic significance of the word ‘Arirang,’ we’ve decided to hold a performance at Gwanghwamun, a place that represents Korea,” HYBE told AP. Besides about 20,000 ticketed fans at the square, about 2,40,000 others are expected to fill nearby areas to watch the concert on temporary screens. Authorities plan to block roads, have subway trains pass through some stations and close the Gyeongbokgung place.

BTS will stage a comeback on March 21 with a live show in Seoul after a nearly 4 year hiatus | Image: AP

Since Seoul city will literally hit a temporary halt on March 21 for BTS comeback show, there is speculation that HYBE would have shelled out quite a big sum for booking the Gwanghwamun Square and for other concert related arrangements. While details of the money spent on security arrangements and other show related set-up are not known, as per a report in Koreaboo, HYBE saved up significantly on concert venue booking by choosing to organise the gig at Gwanghwamun Square.

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It reportedly cost HYBE ₩30.0 million KRW (about $20,100 USD or ₹18.79 lakh) for using the Gwanghwamun Square for one week. This also marks the first time a single artist has held a solo performance at Gwanghwamun Square. A Seoul city official stated that the fee is governed by the city. The cost is lower than that of a typical concert venue, while the government takes on the responsibility to ensure that everything goes smoothly.

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The Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul has been booked for a week for BTS' comeback show | Image: X