Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Is K-pop Idol Cha Eun Woo Dating Hollywood Star Olivia Hussey's Daughter India Eisley?

Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley have been rumoured to be dating secretly. The ASTRO member is currently all set to make his debut with his solo debut album.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Cha Eun Woo
Cha Eun Woo | Image: Cha Eun Woo
ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo recently was rumoured to be dating American actress India Eisley. The speculation sparked on social media when pictures of the Blue Flame singer circulated online in Los Angeles with American actress India Eisley. For the unversed India Eisley is the daughter of popular American actress Olivia Hussey. The images sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, with some media reports suggesting a romantic involvement. However, the truth has been revealed now.

Are Cha Eun Woo and India Eisley actually dating?

However, it has now been revealed that the duo's connection is purely professional. Eisley is actually going to soon feature in Eun Woo's upcoming solo album. Hence, they are professionally collaborating on the song. Amid the buzz around Cha Eun Woo's solo project, pictures of him in Los Angeles with India Eisley sparked dating rumors. Contrary to assumptions, these images were sneak peeks from a music video shoot. The duo was acting for Eun Woo's upcoming solo album and not confirming any romantic involvement.

Details about Cha Eun Woo's much-anticipated solo debut album

Scheduled for release on February 15, 2024, Cha Eun Woo's solo debut album is highly anticipated. The project, set to drop during Valentine's week, promises a romantic theme. As Eun Woo juggles overseas commitments and promotions, fans eagerly await his return to South Korea on the 30th.

India Eisley was born in 1993 to actress Olivia Hussey and musician David Glen Eisley. India Eisley has made a mark in TV shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and films like Underworld: Awakening. Despite dating rumors, her collaboration with Cha Eun Woo remains a professional journey, adding another exciting layer to the K-pop star's solo venture. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

