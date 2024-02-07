Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 01:05 IST

IU Unveils Global Tour H.E.R, Singer To Visit 18 Global Cities On These Dates

Fans eagerly await details on tickets for the Hong Kong concert and updates on this musical journey that transcends borders.

Republic Entertainment Desk
IU Unveils Global Tour H.E.R.
IU Unveils Global Tour H.E.R. | Image:IU Unveils Global Tour H.E.R.
K-pop idol IU who is a South Korean singer-songwriter, unveiled plans for her 2024 world tour in a midnight revelation on January 17 KST. The Lilac singer global tour has been named as H.E.R. and is set to kick off in Seoul. It will be a spectacular four-night stint, showcasing IU's diverse musical talents and international appeal.

Details about IU's global tour covering 18 cities

Spanning 18 cities globally, the tour promises an extraordinary journey through Asia, Europe, and the United States. After captivating audiences in Seoul, IU will bring her unique style to cities like Singapore, Manila, Berlin, Newark, Rosemont, Yokohama, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Atlanta, Oakland, Taipei, London, Osaka, Washington D.C, and Los Angeles.

For fans eager to catch IU live, the Hong Kong leg of the "H.E.R. World Tour" is scheduled for May 25 and 26 at AsiaWorld-Arena. While concert times are yet to be confirmed, IU's official social media pages will provide updates on ticket prices, seating arrangements, and official ticket purchasing links.

Details about IU's global tour covering 18 cities I Image: Instagram / dlwlrma
 

IU: From Little Sister to global superstar

IU who is also known as Lee Ji-eun, has evolved from Korea's Little Sister into a musical and acting powerhouse. With a debut in the music scene at fifteen, she has achieved mainstream success with five studio albums and nine EPs, earning numerous number-one hits on the Gaon Album Chart. Her influence extends to acting, with critically acclaimed performances in series like My Mister and Hotel Del Luna, earning her Best Actress nominations at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Adding to the anticipation, IU is also gearing up for a pre-release single titled Love Wins, a collaboration with V from BTS. Scheduled for release on January 24 at 6 p.m. KST, this collaboration between two Korean music icons is generating immense excitement.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 01:05 IST

