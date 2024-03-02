Jackie Chan Shares A Meal, Shakes A Leg With BTS V In Viral Video | Watch

Advertisement

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has once again made headlines despite being enlisted in the Korean military right now. This time the singer came into the limelight for his iconic collaboration with legendary action hero Jackie Chan. The duo came together for an advertisement for SimInvest, an Indonesia-based security company.

Jackie Chan teams up with BTS V

SimInvest announced the release of a 63-second advertisement film on March 1. In the clip, the Winter Bear singer was shown having fun while filming with the well-known stuntman and actor from Hong Kong. The commercial featured the duo seated at a dinner table and sharing a meal.

The dance scene is also part of the ad, where V captivates viewers with his fluid movements while learning some of Jackie Chan's renowned kung-fu moves.

SimInvest issues a statement regarding Jackie-V’s collaboration

The creative team behind the commercial revealed their reasoning for selecting the two stars for the collaboration. About Taehyung's influence on the brand and the rationale for Sinarmas Sekuritas' partnership with Jackie Chan, Ferita Lie, President Commissioner, gave an official statement to the Indonesian news agency Antara News.

The statement read, “Over the last two years, SimInvest has grown rapidly thanks to the presence of V, who has a loyal fanbase among young people. However, we cannot stop introducing new things, which is why we chose Jackie Chan as the second BA, alongside V, to represent a more senior audience."

V is currently serving in the military and completing his required time of duty. The idol singer disclosed that his weight has increased to 72.5 kg from his pre-enlistment weight of 62 kg. The rest of the group members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga are also fulfilling their military commitment. Before going for the service, each member put out a solo album. In 2025, the group is scheduled to reunite for a group album.