Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Jackie Chan Shares A Meal, Shakes A Leg With BTS V In Viral Video | Watch

In the clip, BTS V was shown having fun while filming with the well-known stuntman and actor from Hong Kong, Jackie Chan.

Jackie Chan with BTS V
Jackie Chan with BTS V | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has once again made headlines despite being enlisted in the Korean military right now. This time the singer came into the limelight for his iconic collaboration with legendary action hero Jackie Chan. The duo came together for an advertisement for SimInvest, an Indonesia-based security company.

Jackie Chan teams up with BTS V

SimInvest announced the release of a 63-second advertisement film on March 1. In the clip, the Winter Bear singer was shown having fun while filming with the well-known stuntman and actor from Hong Kong. The commercial featured the duo seated at a dinner table and sharing a meal. 

The dance scene is also part of the ad, where V captivates viewers with his fluid movements while learning some of Jackie Chan's renowned kung-fu moves. 

Advertisement

 

SimInvest issues a statement regarding Jackie-V’s collaboration

The creative team behind the commercial revealed their reasoning for selecting the two stars for the collaboration. About Taehyung's influence on the brand and the rationale for Sinarmas Sekuritas' partnership with Jackie Chan, Ferita Lie, President Commissioner, gave an official statement to the Indonesian news agency Antara News.

Advertisement

The statement read, “Over the last two years, SimInvest has grown rapidly thanks to the presence of V, who has a loyal fanbase among young people. However, we cannot stop introducing new things, which is why we chose Jackie Chan as the second BA, alongside V, to represent a more senior audience." 

 

 

V is currently serving in the military and completing his required time of duty. The idol singer disclosed that his weight has increased to 72.5 kg from his pre-enlistment weight of 62 kg. The rest of the group members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga are also fulfilling their military commitment. Before going for the service, each member put out a solo album. In 2025, the group is scheduled to reunite for a group album.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

4 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

4 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

4 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

4 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

4 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

4 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chief Election Commissioner Addresses EVM Tampering Concerns

    Lok Sabha Elections42 minutes ago

  2. PM to Chair Meeting of Council of Ministers on March 3 | LIVE

    India News43 minutes ago

  3. Of 80, BJP Announces 51 Candidates From UP in Its 1st List | Names Here

    Lok Sabha Electionsan hour ago

  4. AI could pass human tests in five years

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Anil Shares His Vantara Experience From Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo